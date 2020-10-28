The "Wonder" singer told Jimmy Fallon that "normal" life has been a nice change of pace after years spent traveling on tour

Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Social Distancing with Girlfriend Camila Cabello: 'It's Been Really Nice'

Shawn Mendes is getting used to the simple life.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 22-year-old singer shares what it's been like social distancing during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at his girlfriend Camila Cabello's house in Miami.

Though he was afraid he wouldn't be able to focus on music while staying with Cabello, Mendes has a new album coming out December 4. He released a new single, "Wonder," earlier this month.

"It's funny," Mendes tells the late-night host. "When I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was like in a full panic state."

"I was like, 'There's no way I'm going to make music. This is going to be impossible.' " he says.

Clearly, Mendes' upcoming album is proof he was able to find time to make music — but he's also had time to slow down and ease into the normalcy of everyday life.

"But like a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you like have a coffee mug that you use the same one every day, and it just becomes like really nice," the "Treat You Better" singer says.

Acknowledging that those things might sound "so normal for everyone else," the pop star says "it's very abnormal for me."

"I've basically been living in hotel rooms since I was 15," he tells Fallon, 46. "So it's been nice, man, it's been really nice."

Image zoom Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello | Credit: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Earlier on Tuesday, Mendes shared a photo on Instagram with Cabello, 23, of the couple lounging in the kitchen wearing comfy quarantine attire.

"reina 🦋," Mendes captioned the post, calling his "Senorita" collaborator his "queen" in Spanish.

Ahead of "Wonder"'s release, Cabello shared support for her boyfriend by sharing a snippet from the music video on Instagram.

"the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world," she wrote in the caption. "He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart. ❤️"