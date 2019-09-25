Shawn Mendes Shows Off Mini Doll Modeled After Him: 'Super Weird!'

Forget Ken. There’s a new Shawn Mendes doll on the block!

On Tuesday, the singer, 21, shared the new miniature doll made in his likeness with his fans on Instagram.

“Guys they made miniature me dolls!!! Super weird!!!,” the “Señorita” singer wrote alongside a series of snaps with the toy.

In the first photo, a shocked Mendes stares down at the small doll, which wears the musician’s iconic white tank tucked into black jeans look. Just like Mendes, the doll flaunts tousled brown curls that similarly fall over his forehead and features spot-on replications of his tattoos.

To top it off, the doll comes with an equally miniature version of Mendes’ guitar, which the singer pulled out in subsequent photos for the doll to hold.

Friends and fans shared their hilarious reactions to the toy, and some users pointed out that the mini Mendes’ eye color appeared a bit off.

“no ones talking about the eye color,” one person wrote, referring to the doll’s bright blue eyes when Mendes actually has brown eyes.

Taylor Caniff, an American internet personality, asked a more serious question upon seeing the doll, writing, “can i at least date the doll version?”

While the singer’s doll may be available to own, the real-life Mendes seems to be off-the-market with “Señorita” duet partner, Camila Cabello.

Just last week the celeb couple were spotted exiting the Halloween Club store in West Hollywood, both sporting festive masks — Mendes hind his face behind a baby mask and Cabello hid hers underneath a unicorn.

The longtime friends have been linked since June, when they released the steamy music video for their hit single, which came out just days before PEOPLE confirmed Cabello’s recent split from life coach Matthew Hussey.

Throughout the summer, the couple remained mum about the status of their relationship, despite being spotted kissing in public on multiple occasions — including over coffee in San Francisco, in the ocean in Miami, during a date night in Montreal and in Mendes’ hometown of Toronto.

Image zoom Scott Legato/Getty

Earlier this month, Mendes and Cabello, 22, posted a video of a hilarious, open-mouthed kiss to Instagram in response to internet trolls who said they “kiss like fish.”

The “Havana” singer finally broke her silence on their romance in her recent ELLE cover story and said, “People can say whatever they want to say.”

She continued, “They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”