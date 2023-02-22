Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless on Hike with His Longtime Doctor Jocelyne Miranda

Shawn Mendes is staying fit.

The singer, 24, was all smiles as he enjoyed a hike with his longtime doctor Jocelyne Miranda in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Mendes went shirtless for the sunny outing at Runyon Canyon, while the chiropractor, 51, wore a black cami top, black leggings, white sneakers and retro sunglasses. The "Stitches" singer, who was spotted laughing and chatting with Miranda, also sported black shorts and hiking boots.

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. PrimePix / BACKGRID

Miranda, who has worked with several celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber and Post Malone, first started working with Mendes in 2018, according to her website.

In August 2019, she shared a snapshot of the pair together in New York on Instagram alongside the caption "Kindness is Magic 🙌 Feliz Cumpleaños @shawnmendes 🎂💫."

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. Dr Jocelyne Miranda Instagram

Earlier this week, Mendes opened up in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine about the "very difficult" decision to cancel his recent tour.

"The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal," he told the outlet about focusing on his mental health. "And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

Mendes said it's "been a lot of work" making efforts to untangle his feelings, but that he feels as though the process is working, and is appreciative of the support he's received.

"I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life," he said. "I'm also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority."