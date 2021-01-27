The musician also wrote that he's thankful for "old Mariah Carey songs"

Shawn Mendes Posts Shirtless Photo as He Shares What He's Grateful For: 'My Health, My Family'

We're grateful for you, Shawn!

On Wednesday, Shawn Mendes shared the first photo of himself this year: a serene shirtless selfie as he shared his gratitude list.

"Grateful 💙," the Canadian singer, 22, wrote. "The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!"

Mendes has lots to be grateful for after the release of his album Wonder in early December — he described dropping his album as "freedom."

"I know I really feel like I created an album that feels like freedom," he told Entertainment Tonight after its release. "I felt very free just making it. I felt like this is music that I love to listen to, this is music I want to hear, this is music I want to make and it's gorgeous for that reason."

"The album is like a reflection of my life at the moment, or, rather, over the last six to seven months," Mendes told the outlet. "I had a big moment of anxiety and fear, and I felt like I wasn't able to make music at the top of the year. And I think that was all coming from a place of fear, of people not liking the music I made, or fear of maybe not being able to make music better than I made in the past ... and it was kind of choking me as a songwriter."

Image zoom Shawn Mendes | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Mendes' girlfriend Camila Cabello started the year in a similar fashion, sharing a list of positive affirmations.

"May we all be happy and peaceful. May we all be healthy and safe," the 23-year-old wrote. "May we all be free from suffering and fear. May we all be strong and feel like we belong."