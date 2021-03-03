Shawn Mendes Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Camila Cabello: 'I Love You More Every Day' 

Happy birthday, Camila Cabello!

The "Havana" singer turned 24 on Wednesday and received a special birthday tribute on Instagram from her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I've ever known. I love you more every day mi vida ❤️," Mendes, 22, wrote alongside a candid photo of the pair.

The "Wonder" singer also shared a video on his Instagram Story of the couple cuddling on a golf cart at home in Miami.

Image zoom Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes | Credit: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

The "Señorita" singers have been friends since 2014 and went public with their relationship in July 2019. Mendes told PEOPLE in December that it's getting more serious between the lovebirds, revealing that they've talked about getting engaged.

"I don't know why, but I just know that she is," Mendes told PEOPLE about how he knows Cabello is "the one."

"I think that your person really just has to be your best friend, and she has been that for so many years now. She is so unapologetically diving into love, and she really taught me what it is to be vulnerable and honest and true in a relationship," he added. "She's really so brave and courageous in love. I'm constantly learning from her."

Image zoom Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Mendes and Cabello spent much of 2020 quarantining in her native Miami, Florida, after the coronavirus pandemic began in North America last March. Over the holidays, they traveled to Mendes' Canadian hometown with their new golden retriever pup Tarzan for the holidays.

"I haven't looked forward to something so much in so long — it's really like counting down the minutes," Mendes said of bringing Cabello home to be with his family.