"I need @NiallOfficial to have his own talk show one day !!!," Shawn Mendes said

Shawn Mendes Says Niall Horan Was 'Born to Host and Make People Laugh' After His Late Night Gig

Shawn Mendes is showing some love to his longtime friend, Niall Horan.

Earlier this week, Horan, 27, filled in for Jimmy Kimmel as a guest host on his eponymous late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, much to the excitement of fans.

Mendes, 23, apparently caught the episode and thought that the former One Direction member did a great job, tweeting that he should consider hosting as a full-time gig.

"I need @NiallOfficial to have his own talk show one day !!!," the "In My Blood" singer tweeted. "Born to host and make people laugh and smile !!"

Horan loved the idea, though he said it may not be a good sign for his music career if he lands a full-time hosting position. "Hahahah. Maybe one day. If I'm doing a talk show full time, you know the music career hasn't worked out and that's not a good thing," he said in response.

Fans of the two musicians were on board with one user suggesting the two should host a show together.

"I should," Mendes wrote back.

Mendes and Horan have been friends for years, often appearing in one another's Instagram photos and supporting each other's bodies of work on social media.

Earlier this month, Mendes chatted with SiriusXM Hits 1 about his relationship with the fellow singer, where he said that Horan is "like an older brother" and that the duo has a "real friendship."

When asked if they were working on a song together after they appeared in a photo with one another, Mendes shot down the rumor, saying, "We choose to, like, just hang out a lot of the time, than make music. ... He's been like an older brother to me for a lot of years now. He's always there to make sure my feet are still on the ground. We have a real friendship."

The feelings are mutual for Horan, apparently, as he told The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill in October 2019 that he and Mendes are close and they look to each other for feedback when it comes to their respective music projects.