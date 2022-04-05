Shawn Mendes alludes to his split with Camila Cabello in the lyrics of his new song "When You're Gone"

Shawn Mendes Says His Love for Ex Camila Cabello Is 'Never Gonna Change': We're 'So Friendly'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may have called it quits, but the pair's friendship is as solid as ever.

Mendes, 23, said in an On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview Tuesday that he and the "Don't Go Yet" singer, 25, are in a good place months after their November breakup.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[We're] so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that's never gonna change," he said.

The singer told Seacrest that his new song "When You're Gone" — which features revealing lyrics about trying to get over a difficult breakup — was written about a month after their split, and he found the writing process healing.

"I think it's really just the processing and the complexities of that, the complexities of knowing something is better and still wanting to hold on and all the reasons why," he explained. "I'm really glad to be able to just be real and authentic with my music because it's cathartic for me too, to be able to write about these things."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mendes also told Seacrest he related to the feeling that happy relationships can sometimes be scary, as there's always a lingering fear that they'll end and the aftermath will be too difficult to handle.

"I think most people have that fear, but in a lot of ways, I think a breakup can be a blessing too, because it can really show you that you are [strong enough], which is necessary," he said.

The star previously said that he ran the lyrics of "When You're Gone" — which includes lines like "I didn't know that loving you was the happiest I've ever been/So I'm just tryna hold on" — past Cabello before releasing the song.

"Camila and I have always been writers for as long as we've known each other, so we understand what that means," he told Extra. "And we respect what that means. And there'll always be transparency between us."

The "Señorita" singers announced their split in November after two years of dating, saying in a statement at the time that they would "continue to be best friends."

Cabello, for her part, has also dealt with her feelings through song, and alluded to the split in the lyrics of "Bam Bam," her single with Ed Sheeran.