Shawn Mendes Says He's Having a 'Hard Time with Social Media at the Moment,' Thanks Fans for Support

Shawn Mendes isn't afraid to be vulnerable with his fans.

The singer, 23, shared a message to his millions of followers Thursday on Instagram, thanking them for connecting with his new song, "It'll Be Okay," which he released just weeks after splitting from his girlfriend of over two years, Camila Cabello.

"I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on," he started the nearly two-minute clip posted to his page.

"I think that when I make music the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me and a lot of the times when I'm writing songs, I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn't be able to get to by just kind of talking to people or thinking about it," Mendes explained of his songwriting process.

"I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that's because there's some truth in the song ['It'll Be Okay'], and there lies honestly in it," he continued.

Added Mendes: "I just feel so proud of that song and I'm so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it."

The "Stitches" crooner ended his video by saying, "I see you guys, and I see how much love you're giving the song, and giving me, and that means the world to me, so thank you."

In "It'll Be Okay," Mendes details the end of a turbulent relationship as he sings, "the future we dreamed of is fading to black." In the chorus, however, he transitions into a hopeful attitude of healing and acceptance as he repeatedly sings, "it'll be okay."

Mendes and Cabello, 24, announced their breakup in a joint statement made on their respective Instagram Stories in November, writing in part that they will "continue to be best friends" despite ending their romantic relationship.