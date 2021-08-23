"We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful," Mendes told Audacy Check In

Shawn Mendes Says the First Months of Lockdown 'Really Brought' Him and Camila Cabello 'Together'

Summer 2020 was Shawnmila's "Summer of Love."

Speaking to Audacy Check In about "Summer of Love," his new collaboration with Tainy, Shawn Mendes, 23, spoke about the inspiration for the track — and why the first few months of lockdown were idyllic for him and girlfriend Camila Cabello, 24.

"It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," he said. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

"Just kind of writing about that," he added. "Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together."

In the song's lyrics, Mendes refers directly to Cabello, with whom he duets on "Señorita." (They also sing together on "I Know What You Did Last Summer.")

"Meditation and tequila/Calling you my señorita/Didn't know how much I need ya/Hate it when I have to leave ya," Mendes sings on the track. "I've been taking mental pictures/For when I miss you in the winter/Staying up until the sunrise/Praying it won't be the last time."

Over the weekend, Cabello, his girlfriend of two years, shared a silly TikTok poking fun at the stereotype that Latinas — such as herself — can be jealous.

"The stereotype is always 'Latin women are so jealous. Right? They're so jealous. Las tóxicas,'" she says before making a clicking sound. "That's not true." Then, she looks to the side, seemingly to Mendes, and asks, "Whose Instagram are you looking at?"

Aside from Shawnmila, during his Audacy interview, Mendes explained that he's "really finding excitement" in making and dropping music right now.

As for collaborating with Tainy, Mendes said, "He's like the king of Reggaetón music, and has really dived deep into that and given his all to that genre. Being able to work with him and mix the two worlds of pop and what he does, was so amazing. Not to mention he's just extremely humble and kind."

The Wonder singer also cited Lil Nas X as one of his current inspirations.

"Lil Nas is so inspiring right now. Every time I see him do something, I'm like he's just like earth-shatteringly brave and courageous and smart and talented," Mendes said. "I'm just such a fan of his right now."