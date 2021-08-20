"Summer of Love" is Shawn Mendes' latest release since "KESI (REMIX)" in July

Shawn Mendes Releases 'Summer of Love' Music Video as He Takes Fans Through Dream Vacation

You heard him — Shawn Mendes is making this summer the "Summer of Love."

Mendes released his highly anticipated single "Summer of Love" with an accompanying music video on Friday.

"I hope this song makes people feel free, free from the weight of life, even if just for a moment," said Mendes, 23, in a statement.

The music video, directed by Matty Peacock, was shot in Majorca, Spain and follows the "Treat You Better" singer as he experiences a care-free dream summer.

From driving a red convertible to hanging out at the beach with friends, cliff jumping — and shirtless Mendes laying on a boat — he sings along to the lyrics of his feel-good song.

"It was the summer of love / A delicate daydream," sang Mendes. "And for a couple of months / It felt like we were 18 / It was the summer of / La-la-love."

Sean Mendes Shawn Mendes "Summer of Love" Cover Art | Credit: Island Records

In an interview with SiriusXM's Ron Ross on The Pulse, the singer-songwriter said he drew inspiration for "Summer of Love" from the time off he spent with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, 24, in Miami.

"Time was kind of stopped and it really just felt like we were kids again, you know?" said Mendes. "And we were able to just find ourselves and it was a beautiful kind of time. And that's what I wrote the song about."

sean mendes Shawn Mendes in "Summer of Love" Music Video

"Summer of Love" was produced by Tainy, a Puerto Rican record producer who worked with Mendes on his recent single "KESI (Remix)."

Upon the song's release, Niall Horan posted a video on his Instagram story showing support for Mendes.

"Well would you look at this," said Horan before he sang the lyrics to "Summer of Love" — while wearing the single's sweatshirt.

Horan captioned the video "love this and miss ya bud."

On Monday, Mendes shared a video and series of pictures on Instagram strutting in his single's merchandise.

On Thursday, the Wonder singer shared a video of himself on Instagram strolling through the streets of New York City as he was greeted by screaming fans.

Mendes captioned the video "Some real summer love in NewYork 🧡 missed you guys so much. 6 Hours!!!"

sean mendes Shawn Mendes in "Summer of Love" Music Video

Earlier this month, the singer celebrated his 23rd birthday with Cabello and his friends in New York City. Cabello shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself kissing Mendes on the cheek to mark the occasion.

"Feliz cumpleaños mi amor," she wrote in the caption. "Thankful for your existence everyday."