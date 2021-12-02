Shawn Mendes Releases Emotional Ballad 'It'll Be Okay' Two Weeks After Camila Cabello Breakup

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split in November after more than two years of dating

Shawn Mendes is wearing his heart on his sleeve.

In the soft, piano-backed melancholic track, Mendes details the end of a turbulent relationship as he sings, "the future we dreamed of is fading to black." In the chorus, however, he transitions into a hopeful attitude of healing and acceptance as he repeatedly sings, "it'll be okay."

"If you tell me you're leaving / I'll make it easy / It'll be okay / If we can't stop the bleeding," Mendes sings. "We don't have to fix it / We don't have to stay / I will love you either way."

Mendes first announced the song's release on Tuesday, teasing lyrics that said, "Are we gonna make it? / Is this gonna hurt?"

On the morning of the song's release day, the "Wonder" singer shared a photo of a sun illuminating a beach with an orange glow to social media.

"It feels like I havnt [sic] truly connected with you guys in a while," he wrote. "I miss you I hope you love this song."

"It'll Be Okay" comes two weeks to the day that Mendes and Cabello, 24, announced their breakup with a joint statement shared to social media.

The two shared a joint statement to their respective Instagram Stories on Nov. 17, writing: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

The "Señorita" singers were friends for several years before they started dating in July 2019.

Mendes said his most recent single, "Summer of Love," was inspired by the idyllic first few months of lockdown, in which the couple quarantined together in Miami.

"It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," he said in an interview with Audacy Check In. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Still, a source previously told PEOPLE that once their schedules picked up again, things just weren't the same.