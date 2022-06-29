Released in 2016, Mendes' second studio album Illuminate spawned the multi platinum-certified singles "Treat You Better," "Mercy" and "There's Nothing Holding Me Back"

Shawn Mendes Goes 'Back in Time' to Recreate His Illuminate Album Cover Six Years Later

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back from appreciating his past work!

Ahead of his Wonder: The World Tour concert at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday, Mendes recreated the cover artwork of his Illuminate album — six years after its 2016 release.

"back in time," wrote the 23-year-old singer-songwriter on Instagram alongside the image, taken at the ShawnAccess Experience section of the arena, where VIP ticket holders can pose for photos.

Just like the original artwork, Mendes was seated in a chair and holding a guitar in front of a green wall displaying his name and the album's title.

Released Sept. 23, 2016, Illuminate marked Mendes' second studio album and spawned the multi platinum-certified singles "Treat You Better," "Mercy" and "There's Nothing Holding Me Back."

Around the album's release, the musician spoke to PEOPLE about wanting to be more involved in its production process than he was for his debut album, 2015's Handwritten.

"The second time around, I wanted to be standing beside the producer when he puts the snare drum in, and I wanted to choose the kick-drum sound," said Mendes at the time. "That's how articulate I was about it."

He also opened up about striving to expose his listeners to sounds and genres they may not have been familiar with. "I hope [Illuminate] opens up my generation's eyes to a new style of music, to an older, bluesier kind of vibe," explained Mendes. "The whole world is gonna see me differently."

Earlier this month, Mendes announced he'll be making his film debut as the titular character in the big-screen adaptation of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile alongside Constance Wu.

"What was really amazing was that Lyle as a character only sings, so I felt really comfortable playing his character," Mendes told PEOPLE around the film's trailer debut.

"I was able to do what I do best, plus I relate to his story and his character so much it felt natural," he continued. "When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book, it was a no brainer and just such a fun departure from what I am used to."

Mendes also spoke about the process of creating new music for the film.