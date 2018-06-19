Shawn Mendes is just like the rest of fans: in the dark about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s relationship status.

The “In My Blood” crooner reacted to the duo’s apparent romance in an interview on Canada’s ETALK, after Bieber and Baldwin have been spending time together and showing off plenty of PDA in recent weeks.

“I don’t know if they’re dating or not,” said Mendes, 19.

He added, “I love them both. They’re both really awesome people.”

Mendes and Baldwin walked the red carpet at the Met Gala together last month amid rumors they were dating. However, the singer played coy while chatting about his Met Gala date with W magazine.

“We’re really good friends,” he shared. “It’s funny, she’s such a pro with this type of stuff. I want it to be amazing for her, so I’ve been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on. I’m happy to walk with her — she’s amazing.”

He later told PEOPLE that they were “not making our big debut.”

“We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger,” Mendes explained.

The rumor mill went into overdrive after the pair were first spotted holding hands at a Halloween party and later cuddling in his hometown of Toronto over the holidays.

Baldwin, 21, spoke with PEOPLE about Mendes in March, ahead of hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards. “He’s amazing, and I think that his music is also amazing,” she revealed.

But when it comes to dealing with speculation about who she’s dating, Baldwin’s approach is simple.

“I just laugh most of it off. It’s quite funny to me, to be honest. I try to keep that side of my life as private as possible. I don’t feel like I have to explain myself to people because it’s my life,” she said.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin previously dated before they split in 2016. However, they seem to have recently rekindled their relationship.

The pair were seen in N.Y.C. earlier this week, when they left the pop star’s hotel and made a Starbucks run, waving at the paparazzi. Bieber sported an oversized Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, Adidas sweats and sneakers for the outing, while Baldwin rocked a white tee under a tan jacket, denim cut-offs and white combat boots, as well as a band on her left ring finger.

“He is single and not dating anyone seriously,” the insider told PEOPLE on Wednesday. “He is doing very well. He has known Hailey for years — she is very involved in Justin’s church. He likes hanging out with her. She is a wonderful person. They have fun together, but they are not in a relationship. They are two single people that enjoy each other’s company.”

However, the two were spotted passionately kissing in Brooklyn’s Domino Park in a video obtained by TMZ. Leaning against a handrail next to the East River, the duo wrapped their arms around each other in front of parkgoers. The stars continued their PDA spree in Manhattan later that night, kissing in Rockefeller Park as Baldwin sat on Bieber’s lap, according to another photo posted by the outlet.

Bieber was last linked to on-again, off-again flame Selena Gomez, 25. They began to rekindle their relationship in the fall after she broke up with The Weeknd, but they pumped the brakes on their reconciliation in March.

“Justin has no contact with Selena now,” said the source. “He seems fine with it.”