Shawn Mendes Says Those 'Zombie' Walks with Camila Cabello Were Actually to 'Meditate and Be Chill'

Like many in sheltering in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have had their fair share of walks outside.

At the start of the national lockdown orders, the couple was spotted on numerous outings in her parents' Miami neighborhood. After their nearly daily strolls were photographed, many of their fans were even left wondering why they would walk at a noticeably slower pace.

Speaking with SiriusXM Hits 1 after releasing his single "Wonder" on Friday, Mendes, 22, clarified the fan speculation behind him and Cabello's almost zombie-like shuffle. "Well, there's this one video of Camila and I, and we're like, walking down the street really slow. We almost look like zombies from The Walking Dead," he recalled.

"Everyone's like, 'What the heck is going on with them? Are they on drugs?' It's funny 'cause in that moment we were just, pretty overwhelmed by the world. And we were like, 'Oh, man. This is a really hard time. This is scary for everyone.' We were just like, 'Let's just walk slow and kind of just meditate and be chill.' It was this really peaceful moment between us, but it's just so funny to see that, watching that video back," he said.

Mendes added, "We were dying, laughing because we literally looked like zombies. But yeah, it was like, 'Guys, you know what? Like, I have a different mug every day. I have a different preference in my coffee mug. I'm sorry.' "

These days, however, both he and Cabello, 23, have returned to their respective work schedules. "She's doing amazing. I haven't seen her actually in like a month and two weeks, not that I'm counting. She's back really soon," he told SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up of the former Fifth Harmony band member, who has been filming her first movie, Cinderella, in the U.K.

Mendes and Cabello, who started officially dating on the Fourth of July in 2019, self-isolated with her family in Florida and spent much of their time together performing for virtual benefits, working on new music, and connecting with their fans on social media.

"I think it's interesting 'cause when your girlfriend is an insanely talented, real musician who writes her own music, it's scary to write an album around her," Mendes said. "She really was a champion for this album and I remember back when I first started a lot of the concepts and they felt a little bit intimidating. She was like, 'Go, keep going, keep going.' And she would do this thing like once a month, 'Hey, just a reminder, this concept you're on is incredible. It's going to make people feel something really special. Don't stop. Don't stop. Don't stop.' And it was this force of energy that I think was really helpful to keep me on a real cohesive."

