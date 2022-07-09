Shawn Mendes Postpones World Tour to 'Take Care of My Mental Health'

"I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point," Shawn Mendes wrote

Shawn Mendes is taking a break from his tour to focus on his mental health.

On Friday, the 23-year-old "Señorita" singer announced that he is pushing back the dates of his upcoming shows for his Wonder world tour.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," he wrote.

He added that he's "been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."

Mendes said because he had "a few years off" from touring, "I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point."

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys," he concluded.

In support of his 2020 album Wonder, Mendes kicked off his world tour in Portland, Oregon, on June 27.

He was set to continue his tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday. The final show he postponed in Uncasville, Connecticut, was scheduled for July 29.

In a vulnerable Instagram post shared in December, the Grammy-nominated singer opened up to his fans and said he was having a "hard time with social media at the moment."

He first thanked his supporters for connecting with his new song, "It'll Be Okay," which he released just weeks after splitting from his girlfriend of over two years, Camila Cabello.

"I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on," he started the nearly two-minute clip posted to his page.

"I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that's because there's some truth in the song ['It'll Be Okay'], and there lies honestly in it," he continued.

Added Mendes: "I just feel so proud of that song and I'm so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it."