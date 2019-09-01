Shawn Mendes Plays Coy About His 'Relationship' with Camila Cabello: 'It’s Not Just Me Deciding'

Image zoom Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes John Shearer/Getty

Shawn Mendes is keeping his romance with Camila Cabello private — for now.

During a recent post-concert chat backstage with fans, the “If I Can’t Have You” singer, 21, teased fans about whether he and the pop star are dating.

After Mendes performed at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday, he was asked if his thoughts on being in love had changed, as he’d previously said he’d never been in love.

“Honestly, I want to talk to you guys about this stuff, because it’s not just me in the relationship, you know?” said Mendes, according to a video filmed by a fan and shared to Twitter. “There’s another person involved, and I can’t say things that I feel…. It’s not just me deciding, you know?”

The Canadian crooner did not mention Cabello, 22, by name, but his reference may have been his relationship with the former Fifth Harmony member as the two have sparked romance rumors earlier this summer.

The pair have been close friends for years, and sent the rumor mill churning after releasing their chart-topping hit “Señorita” in June.

Since then, they’ve been spotted kissing and holding hands in public on multiple occasions, including over coffee in San Francisco, in the ocean in Miami, during a date night in Montreal, and in Brooklyn after grabbing dinner with Mendes’ parents.

Mendes and Cabello sent speculation into overdrive on Monday at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed “Señorita” live for the first time in a steamy performance.

Though they did not share a kiss on stage, they did tease a smooch, and rubbed their noses together and hugged before walking off stage hand-in-hand.

Cabello, meanwhile, had a cryptic message of her own for fans on Saturday, sharing a video titled, “What Do I Know About Love?”

In the clip, the “Havana” singer delivered a poignant speech about the nature of love and how it can be impossible to really know whether you’ve ever mastered the subject.

“It will bring you to your knees – if you did it right,” she says at one point. “What I know for sure about love is that you never come out of it the same.”

The video led many to believe she was hinting at new music, which would follow her solo debut album from January 2018.