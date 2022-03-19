Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes parted ways last November after being in a relationship for two years

Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Life Post-Breakup from Camila Cabello: 'I Am on My Own'

Shawn Mendes is feeling nostalgic about his recent breakup.

While speaking about his new music, the 23-year-old Canadian singer couldn't help but reflect on his life after splitting up from his former girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

The "Treat You Better" singer posted a video on Twitter Friday where he opens up about how his new lyrics reflect his real life struggles.

"You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone … all the s— that comes after it," he said. "Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f—ing on the edge, you know? And I think that's the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that … that's my reality, you know."

Last November, Mendes and Cabello, 25, announced they had parted ways after two years of dating, claiming at the time they would "continue to be best friends."

Earlier this month, the former Fifth Harmony singer appeared to address her split from Mendes through her newest single, "Bam Bam."

Her duet with Ed Sheeran features her singing about the ways in which life can change following a breakup.

"You said you hated the ocean/But you're surfin' now/I said I'd love you for life/But I just sold our house," Cabello sings in the opening lyrics.

Coincidentally, Mendes shared photos of himself surfing on Instagram days after their split, despite telling fans years earlier that his "weirdest fear" involved a full-blown panic attack while swimming in the ocean at nighttime.

Cabello, meanwhile, sold her three-bedroom Los Angeles mansion in December, one month after she and the "Wonder" singer broke up.

"I feel like the most powerful thing is to zoom into the super, super details of it, basically saying it without saying it," Cabello told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily of her lyrics.

For his recent cover story interview with Billboard, the "Mercy" crooner opened up about his newfound inspiration to focus on leaving his mark on the music industry.

"For me, it's not to be like, 'I have to change the world,'" Mendes, 25, told the outlet. "I'm just saying, that's where my ambition goes — to influence culture. I want to honor the opportunity that I've been given as an artist, to make something very true."

Moving forward, the star is working on a new album and is gearing up for his Wonder World Tour, which kicks off in June in Portland, Oregon. At the end of the day, however, it's about the music — not the size of the venue — for Mendes.

"I never want to stop playing, even if I'm playing for 10 people in a bar," he said. "And I only want to play bigger shows if I get to do it by making music that's authentic."