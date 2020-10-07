"If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favorite artists since I was like nine years old," the pop crooner said

Shawn Mendes 'Cannot Confirm Nor Deny' He Has an Upcoming Collab with Justin Bieber

Could a Shawn Mendes collaboration with Justin Bieber be on the way?

During a virtual appearance on the Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio show on Tuesday, the 22-year-old "Wonder" singer tip-toed around a question that he and Bieber, 26, may have collaborated on a new song.

After he was asked if he had turned down working with the "Holy" singer last month, Mendes replied, "Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber?"

"If I turned one down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favorite artists since I was like nine years old," he said.

"I cannot confirm or deny," Mendes added with a smile.

The duo — who both hail from Canada — first sparked collaboration rumors back in August when they were both seen at the same studio along with the "Love Yourself" singer's wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Capital Breakfast host Sonny Jay reminded Mendes of the occurrence, to which he replied that he and Bieber have gotten closer amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"In the last six months, we’ve definitely become a lot closer," he said. "It’s really cool to have him as a mentor in a lot of ways, just to kind of talk through stuff with, because there's not many people who do this type of stuff."

Over the years, Mendes and Bieber have shown their support for one another, even though Bieber didn't know who Mendes was at one point in time.

"Who’s Shawn Mendes?" Bieber asked after the singer’s name came up during an interview with New York’s 95.5 PLJ back in 2015.

Host Ralphie Aversa laughed and gave Bieber a quick briefing on Mendes, to which Bieber replied, "No, I don’t know him, but I will check him out, for sure."

Last year, after Mendes was awarded the title "Prince of Pop" by Observer Magazine, Bieber quipped that Mendes still had a ways to go to officially "dethrone" him from the title, and added that they could battle it out on the rink or basketball court to declare a winner.

"Hmm Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud,” Bieber jokingly commented on Mendes' Instagram post. He then added, "(canadian voice)..but if you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your [sic] a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it."

Mendes was game for the challenge, and in response, wrote back: "LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!"

But once fans started arguing which Canadian singer deserved the title more, Bieber weighed in on the situation, writing that "there is no competition and it was a playful joke people relax.. there’s no sides we’re all just here to make dope music."

"I’m just competitive as is he so it was just a little playful jargon," he added.