Shawn Mendes Talks New Virtual Concert amid Pandemic: 'I Miss That Real Human Connection'

Shawn Mendes will share stories behind his new album and perform a benefit concert in Wonder: The Experience, the final event in the American Express Unstaged concert series

Shawn Mendes is ready to get back on stage.

On Sunday night, the pop star will share stories from the making of his new album, Wonder, and perform a benefit show as part of the American Express Unstaged concert series. Wonder: The Experience will be available to livestream on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. ET. (Click here for tickets and exclusive packages, which include merch, meet and greets and more.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've wanted to be able to film and record a special type of performance for years, but it always feels like the scheduling pushes that out of the way. I really kind of loosen up a little bit in these performances. The first time I really watched myself back and I'm like, 'Ah, you look free,' and it's nice," Mendes, 22, says of the show, a portion of proceeds from which will go to the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which aims to empower youth.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes | Credit: Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Because of the coronavirus crisis, Mendes hasn't spent as much time performing live as he otherwise would have this year — and he misses the unifying power of music.

"That is the source of connection and inspiration, and that's when you get to see the music you've made connect with people," he says. "It's like you take for granted the look in people's eyes the first time they see you perform a song for the first time, and I miss that. I miss that real human connection. I'm sure everyone says the same thing."

Now he hopes to virtually bond with fans through Wonder: The Experience, which is the fourth and final performance in the 2020 Amex Unstaged series, which also included shows from Alicia Keys, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa.

Since it launched in 2010, Amex Unstaged has offered American Express card members access to artists via early access to ticket sales, wearable payment technology at festivals, exclusive bonus content, memorabilia and meet and greets.