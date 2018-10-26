Shawn Mendes Recreates Lost in Translation's Biggest Moments for 'Lost in Japan' Music Video

Do you have plans tonight?

Although Shawn Mendes was only 5 years old when Lost in Translation hit theaters in 2003, the music video for his latest sultry single “Lost in Japan” recreated a number of some of the film’s most iconic moments.

In the video, which was released on Thursday, Mendes, 20, takes his fans of a journey that closely follows the trajectory of the film, from the whiskey commercial Bill Murray‘s character travels to Japan for, to his big night out with Scarlett Johansson‘s character, who dons a short pink wig for the occasion.

While Mendes takes on the role of Murray’s Bob Harris, Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica on 13 Reasons Why, inhabits the role that launched Johansson into superstardom.

Shawn Mendes

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Talks ‘Truthful’ New Music and Why Mentor John Mayer Is a ‘Badass’

Writing about the experience of “recreating one of my favorite movies ever,” Boe wrote on Instagram that she “had so much fun” shooting the video.

“Thank you @shawnmendes for letting me be a part of it,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of the pair paying homage to one of the film’s most iconic shots.

Answering any Lost in Translation super fan’s No. 1 burning question, she added, “Yes, I absolutely kept the wig.”

While it remains to be seen exactly why the singer turned to the classic film for the video, earlier this year he revealed that the song itself was inspired by Justin Timberlake — and a really crazy dream he had.

“It was me being extremely creative and out there and just kind of going for,” he told Billboard. “I had this dream that I was lost in this country and I woke up the next day and we had this cool piano part and the song was birthed.”

Mendes performed “Lost in Japan” at the 2018 American Music Awards earlier this month.