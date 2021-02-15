Shawn Mendes Kisses Camila Cabello's Foot as They Celebrate Valentine's Day with Heart-Shaped Pancakes

"I kiss your foot cuz I love you," Shawn Mendes wrote to Camila Cabello on Instagram

Shawn Mendes loves Camila Cabello from her head to her toes!

On Sunday, the "Wonder" singer, 22, shared a photo of himself kissing his girlfriend's foot in honor of Valentine's Day.

"I kiss your foot cuz I love you," Mendes captioned the photo while tagging Cabello, 23.

The couple celebrated the holiday with some heart-shaped pancakes and fruit, per an adorable snap of the "Havana" singer on Mendes' Instagram Story.

Image zoom

Cabello paid tribute to Mendes in her own post on social media, which included a photo of the duo giving each other a smooch.

"My Valentine's got a ponytail! happy love and friendship day," she captioned the snap.

The "Señorita" singers have been friends since 2014 and went public with their relationship in July 2019. Mendes recently told PEOPLE that it's getting more serious between the lovebirds, revealing that they've talked about getting engaged.

"I don't know why, but I just know that she is," Mendes told PEOPLE in December about how he knows Cabello is "the one."

"I think that your person really just has to be your best friend, and she has been that for so many years now. She is so unapologetically diving into love, and she really taught me what it is to be vulnerable and honest and true in a relationship," he added. "She's really so brave and courageous in love. I'm constantly learning from her."

Image zoom

Mendes and Cabello spent much of 2020 quarantining in her native Miami, Florida, after the coronavirus pandemic began in North America in March. They recently traveled to Mendes' Canadian hometown with their new golden retriever pup Tarzan for the holidays.

"I haven't looked forward to something so much in so long — it's really like counting down the minutes," Mendes said of bringing Cabello home to be with his family.