Shawn Mendes Jokes About Beating Justin Bieber in a Fight: 'I Think I'm Bigger and I Weigh More'

For years fans have been clamoring to know who would triumph in a Canadian pop superstar with YouTube origins clash: Justin Bieber or Shawn Mendes. (THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!) Now Mendes has weighed in — and he’s pretty sure he’d need “Stitches” after a few rounds with his buddy Biebs.

During an appearance on The Elvis Duran Show on Friday morning, the radio titan asked the 20-year-old “If I Can’t Have You” singer who would win in a fight.

“I think I’m bigger and I weigh more,” Mendes joked. Despite the size advantage, he feels that Bieber, 25, has extra energy reserves. “I think he has another type of level that he can click into that I don’t have. I don’t possess the switch that he does.”

The theoretical throw-down has its origins in an incident that occurred last month on social media. Mendes shared the April 7 cover of Observer Magazine to his Instagram, which featured him posing front and center with the words “Prince of Pop” written across his chest.

In a comment first captured by Comments by Celebs, Bieber apparently felt the singer would have to work a little bit harder to earn the acclaimed title fair and square.

“Hmm Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud,” Bieber jokingly commented, before adding, “(canadian voice)..but if you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your [sic] a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it.”

Mendes was game for the fake challenge, and in response, wrote back: “LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!”

Once fans started arguing which Canadian singer deserved the title more, Bieber weighed in on the situation.

“there is no competition and it was a playful joke people relax.. there’s no sides we’re all just here to make dope music,” he wrote in the comments. “I’m just competitive as is he so it was just a little playful jargon.”

Image zoom Shawn Mendes; Justin Bieber Monica Schipper/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mendes was still laughing about the exchange during his chat with Duran. “He is so funny,” he says of Bieber. “Honestly, I pretty much live to read the comments that he posts on photos because they’re hilarious.”

He also admits that sharing the pic in the first place might not have been the best idea.

“I’m not going to lie, when I got the photo from that paper, I was like, ‘Should I post this? I don’t want people to think I’m saying I’m the prince of pop. It’s just what the headline said and the photo. There’s other princes of pop, like Bieber,'” he says. “I was like, ‘I’m just going to do it. It’s not a big deal.’ The second I posted it I was like, ‘Shouldn’t have done that!'”