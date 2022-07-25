Earlier this month, the Canadian singer announced he was taking a break from his tour to "take care of myself and my mental health"

Shawn Mendes Soaks up the Sunshine on Shirtless Beach Stroll After Postponing His World Tour

Shawn Mendes is soaking up that sunshine vitamin!

The "Treat You Better" singer was photographed shirtless while enjoying a day in sunny Santa Monica, California with his friends this weekend.

Mendes, 23, also went barefoot during a stroll with his muscular physique and tattoos on display. He donned black swim shorts, a necklace, and a bracelet during the afternoon outing.

Earlier this month, the "Mercy" singer announced he was pushing back concert dates on his Wonder world tour to focus on his mental health.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," he wrote.

He added that he's "been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."

Mendes said that after a few years off from touring he "felt like I was ready to dive back in." However, he realized "that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me." "I've hit a breaking point," Mendes shared.

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys," he concluded.

A source later told PEOPLE, "being in the public eyes has long put a lot of pressure" on the singer.

While Mendes has had difficulty "finding a balance between work and taking care of his mental health" in the past, the source said that "he is now able to identify triggers that make it necessary for him to slow down and focus on his health. He wants to give 100 percent of his energy and focus to his tour and his fans."

Mendes previously opened up about having anxiety in a 2018 interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe. A year later, he told PEOPLE that going public with his struggle was "one of the scariest but most important things I've ever done."

At the time, Mendes said that addressing his anxiety on his single "In My Blood," which would go on to earn a Grammy nomination, was cathartic.