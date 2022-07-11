Shawn Mendes 'Getting Help' After Postponing Multiple Shows to Prioritize Mental Health: Source

The "Stitches" singer announced last Friday that he would be postponing the next three weeks of stops set for his Wonder world tour

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shawn Mendes attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Shawn Mendes is taking time off.

Last week, the musician, 23, announced on social media that he was taking a break from his Wonder world tour to focus on his mental health.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that Mendes is "getting help," explaining, "Shawn is a very sensitive and caring guy."

"When he gets frustrated with things around him, he turns inward and suffers. He said he is getting help so that is admirable," the insider says.

Mendes previously kicked off his Wonder world tour in Portland, Oregon, on June 27. He was set to continue his tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, over the weekend, before postponing the concert series.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," Mendes wrote on social media last week.

He noted that he's "been touring since I was 15" and said it has "always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."

Mendes added that because he had "a few years off" from touring, "I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point."

The star said he spoke with his "team and health professionals," which led to him realizing he needs "to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost."

"As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys," Mendes concluded.

In an open Instagram post in December 2021, the Grammy-nominated artist told fans he was having a "hard time with social media at the moment."

Mendes first thanked his supporters for connecting with his new song, "It'll Be Okay," which he released just weeks after splitting from Camila Cabello after over two years of dating.

"I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on," he started the nearly two-minute clip posted to his page.

"I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that's because there's some truth in the song ['It'll Be Okay'], and there lies honestly in it," Mendes continued.

Added the "Stitches" singer: "I just feel so proud of that song and I'm so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it."

Mendes then ended his video by saying, "I see you guys, and I see how much love you're giving the song, and giving me, and that means the world to me, so thank you."

The singer first spoke about having anxiety in a 2018 interview with Zane Lowe, and told PEOPLE one year later that opening up about the struggle was "one of the scariest but most important things I've ever done."

At the time, Mendes said that addressing his anxiety by releasing the single "In My Blood," which would go on to earn a Grammy nomination, was cathartic.

"Just doing that helped me the most," he said. "I still struggle with it but just remember every day that everyone deals with some level of anxiety or pressure; we're all in it together."