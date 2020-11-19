Shawn Mendes opened up about his relationship with Camila Cabello to Elton John in the cover story for VMAN's latest issue

Shawn Mendes Says He 'Felt a Bit Alone' Before Dating Camila Cabello: 'She Changed That for Me'

Shawn Mendes is crediting his girlfriend Camila Cabello with helping him strengthen the other relationships in his life.

In the cover story for VMAN's latest issue, the 22-year-old "Wonder" singer was asked about his romance with Cabello, 23, by Elton John, who interviewed him for the magazine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After sharing that the "Senorita" singers have been together for "almost a year and a half," Mendes explained that Cabello has helped him reconnect with family and friends whom he drifted from throughout his successful career.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes on VMAN | Credit: Ben Hassett

Image zoom Shawn Mendes | Credit: Ben Hassett

"I don't know if it was something that was a 'me thing' or a 'men thing,' but I think for seven years, I was on such a speedy path down one way with blinders on, and I wasn't keeping in touch with my family and friends...but when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around more," he explained to John, 73.

"[She's] all about the family and friends," Mendes said of Cabello, "and it really made me like, 'Oh, I should call my mom.'"

"I started reaching back out to my family and friends and all of these connections I felt were further away...I felt a little bit alone out there and she changed that for me," he added.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello | Credit: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Mendes and Cabello have been dating since July 2019 and have enjoyed time isolating together in the songstress' Miami home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple also recently become dog parents to their new pup Tarzan.

In Mendes' upcoming Netflix documentary, In Wonder, the Canadian pop sensation gives his fans an inside look at his personal life, including his relationship with Cabello. In the doc, he recounts telling the former Fifth Harmony member that she is the subject of his loving lyrics.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes | Credit: Ben Hassett

Image zoom Shawn Mendes | Credit: Ben Hassett

"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, 'Everything's about you. They're all ... They have always been about you," Mendes said in a teaser clip.