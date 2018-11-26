Justin & Hailey
23 featured stories since MORE

Shawn Mendes Hates That He Feels Like He Needs to Be Seen with Girls to 'Prove' He's Not Gay

Shawn Mendes
Brian Zeff
Maria Pasquini
November 26, 2018 02:25 PM

All of the gossip about Shawn Mendes‘ personal life — from his relationship with Hailey Baldwin to speculation about his sexuality — has caused the young singer a lot of stress and anxiety.

“I’d like to say I don’t care about it, but that’s not true,” the 20-year-old pop star explained in a cover story for Rolling Stone’s December issue.

After previously denying that he and Baldwin were more than just good friends — despite being seen holding hands at parties, cuddling in Canada and even attending the 2018 Met Gala together — the “Lost in Japan” singer is finally admitting there was something more going on.

“I don’t even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo,” he revealed, sharing that they were more than friends, but refusing to define their relationship.

Mendes went on to explain that he also understood why people assumed he had been upset by Baldwin’s whirlwind relationship with Justin Bieber, to whom she is now married to, as their rekindled romance became public shortly after Mendes and Baldwin’s big night out at the Met.

Shawn Mendes
Ruven Afanador

“I get it, you know,” he remarked, before making it clear that he still thinks warmly of the 22-year-old model. “I texted Hailey, ‘Congratulations,’ and I really am happy for them. She’s still one of the f—ing coolest people ever — she’s not just a beautiful person visually, but she’s one of the most beautiful hearts I’ve ever met.”

“I think I’m an idiot to not, you know…But you can’t control your heart,” he continued, without elaborating further.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Deletes Shawn Mendes Instagram Photos Amid Rekindled Romance with Justin Bieber

Mendes, who has never publicly dated anyone since his career took off, went on to admit that another source of intrigue that’s been difficult to navigate has been speculation about his sexuality.

“In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone — like a girl — in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay,” he remarked.

The singer added that “even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing,” there is “still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”

Elsewhere in the profile, Mendes again criticized himself for going into a tailspin one night after seeing so many young couples together online.

“I had this thought: ‘I have to get paparazzied with someone. Who am I gonna get? I’m not relevant,’” he remarked, before adding that he quickly calmed down. “I was like, ‘Ugh, you f—ing idiot. Why did you think that?”

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Mendes Calls Hailey Baldwin a ‘Friend’: ‘We Were Not Making Our Big Debut’ at the Met Gala

Mendes, who addressed his sexuality directly in a series of Snapchat videos recorded in 2016, went on to reveal to Rolling Stone that he made the decision to record the videos after reading a deluge of YouTube comments.

“I thought, ‘You f—ing guys are so lucky I’m not actually gay and terrified of coming out,’” he explained. “That’s something that kills people. That’s how sensitive it is. You like the songs? Do you like me? Who cares if I’m gay?”

However, while Mendes flat-out denied being gay in the videos — and added that “it shouldn’t make a difference if I was or wasn’t” — the Snapchat videos did nothing to end speculation about his sexuality.

And then a Taylor Swift Instagram that featured the singer wearing glittery eye makeup only fueled the story.

Although Mendes shared that he hadn’t thought anything of Swift posting the photo at the time, he woke up that night in a cold sweat and “felt sick.”

“I was like, ‘F—, why did I let her post that?’ I just fed the fire that I’m terrified of,” he remarked, before adding that he eventually calmed down and now feels happy with the post, explaining that as a child who would don glittery makeup to entertain his parents.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Mendes added that he grew up “braiding hair and painting nails” with his 15 female cousins. “Maybe I am a little more feminine — but that’s the way it is. That’s why I am me.”

Justin & Hailey
23 featured stories since
Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married? See the Band She's Wearing with Her Engagement Ring
Why Justin Bieber Proposed to Hailey Baldwin: 'He Truly Feels She Is the Love of His Life,' Says Source
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hop on a Plane as They Show Off Matching Watches: 'Me and Bae'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Already Wedding Planning: 'They Want a Small Ceremony'
John Mayer Teasingly Roasts Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for Steamy Hot Tub Moment on Instagram
Engagement Bliss! Justin Bieber Shares the Most PDA-Filled Photo of Him & Hailey Baldwin Yet
Tighty Whities! Justin Bieber Walks Around in Underwear During Miami Trip with Hailey Baldwin
Shawn Mendes Says He Congratulated Rumored Ex Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber
Already Married? Hailey Baldwin Wears Diamond Band Instead of Engagement Ring from Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Are Already Planning Their Wedding': Source
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Kiss in N.Y.C. After Her Loving Instagram Comment
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look Loved-Up as Singer Gets Haircut Following a Day of Tears
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Pushing Back Wedding Plans: Source
Hailey Baldwin Cuddles Up to 'Absolute Best Friend' Justin Bieber & Shows Off Ring in New Photo
Justin Bieber’s Fiancée Hailey Baldwin Is Ignoring Critics' 'Negativity' About Their Romance
Alec Baldwin Gives Some Marriage Advice to Justin Bieber and Niece Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber Spends One-on-One Time with Future Father-in-Law Stephen Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin Is Skipping Fashion Week Runways to Spend More Time with Fiancé Justin Bieber
Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Feel Confident' About Marriage Despite Young Age: Sources
Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Smooch After London Fashion Show
Justin Bieber Opens Up About 'First Thanksgiving as a Married Man': 'Relationships Are Hard'
Hailey Baldwin Shows Off 'Bieber' Necklace and Shares Steamy Smooch with Justin at Hockey Game
Shawn Mendes Hates That He Feels Like He Needs to Be Seen with Girls to 'Prove' He's Not Gay

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.