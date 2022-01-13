Mendes released "It'll Be Okay" in December, two weeks after his split from Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Takes a Walk Down Hometown Streets in Melancholic Music Video for 'It'll Be Okay'

Shawn Mendes is coping through music.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winner released the music video to his latest single "It'll Be Okay," nearly two months after his split from Camila Cabello.

The music video, directed by Jay Martin, follows Mendes as he walks down the wintery streets of his hometown Toronto, Canada. As Mendes makes his way around, he passionately sings along to the tune, struggling with the pain of the past.

The "Treat You Better" singer, 23, released the emotional ballad in December, and in the lyrics, Mendes details the end of a turbulent relationship.

"If you tell me you're leaving / I'll make it easy / It'll be okay / If we can't stop the bleeding," he sings. "We don't have to fix it / We don't have to stay / I will love you either way."

Upon its release, Mendes shared a photo of a sun illuminating a beach on social media.

Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"It feels like I haven't truly connected with you guys in a while," he wrote. "I miss you I hope you love this song."

A few weeks later, Mendes shared a message with his followers on Instagram, thanking them for connecting with the song.

"I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on," he started the nearly two-minute clip posted to his page.

"I think that when I make music the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me. A lot of the times when I'm writing songs, I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn't be able to get to by just kind of talking to people or thinking about it," Mendes explained of his songwriting process.

"I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that's because there's some truth in the song ['It'll Be Okay'], and there lies honestly in it," he continued.

Mendes and Cabello, 24, announced their breakup in a joint statement made on their respective Instagram Stories in November, writing in part that they will "continue to be best friends" despite ending their romantic relationship.