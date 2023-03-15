Shawn Mendes Dating History: From Hailey Baldwin Bieber to Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes knows how to write a love song, but his public romantic history remains a bit of a mystery.

The "Stitches" singer has been notably private about his love life since stepping onto the music scene in the early 2010s. His most public relationship to date has been with singer and music collaborator Camila Cabello.

After denying dating rumors for years, the two confirmed their relationship in the summer of 2019; they followed that with many red-carpet appearances, adopting a dog together and even penning songs about one another. However, in November 2021, the singers announced their breakup in joint statements on their Instagram Stories.

Recently, Mendes has been linked to another singer, Sabrina Carpenter. The two have been spotted out on several occasions.

Read ahead for Mendes' complete dating history.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber

After breaking up with Justin Bieber in 2017, Hailey was linked to Mendes when they were spotted at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in October of that year. The two were later seen cozying up at her Halloween party, which she co-hosted with Kendall Jenner.

Just a month later, they were photographed showing PDA in Mendes' hometown of Toronto, Canada. In May 2018, they put dating rumors into overdrive when they walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala.

Though he played coy about their rumored romance at the time — telling PEOPLE they were "not making [their] big debut" as a couple at the event — Mendes would go on to clarify their relationship in Nov. 2018, after they had split, to Rolling Stone.

"I don't even wanna put a title on it," he said of Hailey. "I think it was more of a zone of limbo. She's still one of the f---king coolest people ever — she's not just a beautiful person visually, but she's one of the most beautiful hearts I've ever met. I think I'm an idiot to not, you know …. But you can't control your heart."

In June 2018, Hailey rekindled her romance with Justin, eventually deleting all of her Instagram photos with Mendes. The following month, when Justin and Hailey announced their engagement, Mendes shared his well-wishes, revealing he congratulated Hailey via text.

Camila Cabello

Mendes and Cabello first met back in 2014 when they opened for Austin Mahone, but a romance didn't spark until years later. Following years of dating rumors and multiple musical collaborations, the two went public with their relationship in the summer of 2019.

In early July, they were seen holding hands in L.A, another time holding hands on the Fourth of July and a third time passionately kissing on a beach in Cabello's native Miami. Cabello later confirmed that they officially started dating on the Fourth of July.

Amid the COVID pandemic in 2020, the couple got even closer and shared more glimpses of their relationship as they quarantined together. Their time together even inspired a handful of Mendes' songs, including "Summer of Love" and "Wonder."

In November 2020, the two took a big step in their relationship as they adopted a puppy named Tarzan together. However, a year later, the duo shocked fans as they announced their breakup in a joint statement on Instagram.

"Hey guys, we've [decided] to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn."

Since then, the two have written various songs about the end of their relationship, including Mendes' "When You're Gone" — which he ran by Cabello first before releasing.

"Camila and I have always been writers for as long as we've known each other, so we understand what that means," he told Extra in April 2022. "And we respect what that means. And there'll always be transparency between us."

That same month, Mendes reiterated that they were still on good terms following their split, saying, "[We're] so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that's never gonna change."

Sabrina Carpenter

Many rumors about Mendes' dating life have been circulating, but the one that seemed to stick was that he and Sabrina Carpenter were spending a lot of time together. The two were first photographed together in February 2023, and they were later seen exiting Miley Cyrus' album release party for Endless Summer Vacation together on March 9.

A few days later, Mendes and Carpenter both attended Vanity Fair's Oscar party — though did not walk the red carpet together — and some fans speculated that the green David Yurman pendant he wore was a nod to Carpenter's birthstone, which is emerald. (A closer look showed that he has been wearing the pendant for years.)

Shortly after, Entertainment Tonight reported that the two were indeed an item, with a source telling the publication, "Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together. Shawn is happy."