Shawn Mendes Congratulates Camila Cabello on Cinderella Release: 'I'm So Proud of You'

The couple stepped out together to the film's premiere Wednesday night in Miami

Shawn Mendes is one proud boyfriend.

The "Summer of Love" singer, 23, offered a sweet message of congratulations to girlfriend Camila Cabello upon the release of her new movie Cinderella, praising her tireless work ethic and kindness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Congratulations my love, I'm so proud of you," he wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "I've never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up everyday and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message 🤍 te amo mi vida."

Mendes accompanied his note with a photo of the couple sharing a kiss on a balcony, dressed in the outfits they later wore to Wednesday night's Cinderella premiere in Miami.

The "Señorita" singers complemented each other on the red carpet with Mendes in a sheer black blouse and white trousers and Cabello, 24, in a cropped white tank top and pastel yellow tulle princess skirt.

Cinderella, which also stars Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and James Corden, is directed by Kay Cannon, and will hit Amazon Prime on Friday.

"I love this film so much. And I love this cast so much," Cabello wrote of the movie on Twitter. "This is not a princess story like you've seen before. She's a dreamer, honey."

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Since going public with their relationship in 2019, Mendes and Cabello have not been shy in their affections, and in March, Mendes celebrated his girlfriend's birthday with a sweet tribute that called her "the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I've ever known."

The pair celebrated their second anniversary in July with a romantic trip to the Caribbean, and Cabello marked the getaway with an Instagram post that promised "more joy, more friendship and more love."

Together, they've also recorded a Christmas duet, and even adopted a puppy named Tarzan in November.