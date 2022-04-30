In his first time co-hosting the late-night show, Shawn Mendes joined Jimmy Fallon for the opening monologue before helping to interview guest Jesse Tyler Ferguson

See Shawn Mendes Rehearsing with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show — and Watch the Finished Product!

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1643 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and musician Shawn Mendes during rehearsal on Friday, April 29, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

In exclusive photos shared with PEOPLE, the "Wonder" singer, 23, can be seen rehearsing with Fallon before the show, where he not only acted as musical guest ahead, but also as co-host.

The photos show the pair dressed casually as Mendes gears up to help the 47-year-old comedian with the night's opening monologue before sitting behind the famous Tonight Show desk.

Ahead of airtime — during which they interviewed Take Me Out star Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Fallon and Mendes rehearsed in Studio 6B at 30 Rock in New York City, where they partook in a "Thank You Notes" segment and a game.

The pair shared a tease of the co-hosting gig to their respective Instagram accounts earlier on Friday, in which they did their best to mimic each other word for word in a preview of the episode.

Mendes also took the stage to rehearse his newest single "When You're Gone," which he performed to close out the show after discussing his Wonder world tour.

Later that night, Mendes took the stage for his hosting debut, with Fallon first introducing him "as you've never seen him before — with sleeves!"

Mendes then joined in on some monologue jokes with Fallon, kidding around about everything from how many alarms the average American sets to wake up in the morning to a British soccer player who missed a game after getting a cotton swab stuck in his ear.

Soon after, the co-hosts sat at the desk, with Mendes remarking, "Does anybody know how small this desk is?!" going on to call it "a children's-sized desk."

This is Shawn's first time co-hosting the show, but he has previously appeared as musical guest eight times prior to Friday's episode. After he told Fallon the number, Jimmy called the crooner "family" at The Tonight Show.

With the co-hosting gig, the Grammy-nominated singer joins the likes of celebrities including Cardi B and Dave Grohl who have shared co-hosting duties with Fallon in the past.

The musician told Extra shortly after the single dropped on April 1 that he wrote the song a month after he and Cabello, 25, broke up.

Mendes and Cabello were first spotted kissing in 2019, and dated for over two years before calling it quits in November 2021.

"A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things … and I was writing about that," Mendes told Extra of the songwriting process for "When You're Gone."