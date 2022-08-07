Shawn Mendes Celebrates 24th Birthday with The Weeknd in Miami After Cancelling World Tour

A source tells PEOPLE that Shawn Mendes "was in amazing spirits" as he kicked off his birthday weekend in Miami with The Weeknd and DJ Kaytranada

Published on August 7, 2022 07:07 PM
Photo: worldredeye.com 

Shawn Mendes is living his best life.

The Grammy Award nominee, who turns 24 on Monday, kicked off his birthday weekend Saturday at LIV Nightclub in Miami, where a source tells PEOPLE he had an "amazing time" partying with The Weeknd during the Dawn FM artist's surprise performance.

"Shawn was in amazing spirits," the insider says, adding that Mendes "looked super happy to be there, relaxed and just enjoying the environment."

He hung out with friends in the DJ booth until The Weeknd, 32, arrived, during which he and DJ Kaytranada joined the artist onstage.

Miami Beach, FL - Shawn Mendes goes for a dip in the ocean as he enjoys a beach day with his friends ahead of his 24th birthday. Pictured: Shawn Mendes BACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: VEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
VEM / BACKGRID

Mendes was also photographed showing off his physique as he hit the beach in a pair of red swim trunks. He shared photos on Instagram of himself soaking up some sun with friends on the back of a yacht.

The Wonder artist recently cancelled his world tour to "ground myself" and focus on his mental health last month shortly after postponing three weeks of shows.

"It has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he wrote in a statement. "I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe."

"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future," Mendes added.

A source told PEOPLE that Mendes is "getting help" for his mental health, explaining: "Shawn is a very sensitive and caring guy."

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Mendes Calls His Break-up Song Writing "Therapeutic"

"When he gets frustrated with things around him, he turns inward and suffers," the insider added. "He said he is getting help so that is admirable."

