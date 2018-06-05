Shawn Mendes Reveals His Extreme Harry Potter Obsession During Carpool Karaoke Ride — Watch

Ten points to Shawn Mendes!

The 19-year-old singer hitched a ride with James Corden for the latest edition of The Late Late Show‘s Carpool Karaoke, where fans got to learn a bit more about Mendes in between singing along to his hits like “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” and “In My Blood.”

Turns out, Mendes is a huge fan of Harry Potter, putting himself at a 9.5 on a 10-point scale.

“I have a whole book at home that I wrote all the spells in and stuff,” he admitted.

The more he spoke about his interest in the book-turned-film series, the more he began to resemble the “Boy Who Lived.” First, there was the lightning scar. Then, the round glasses. Finally, the camera cut away and returned to Mendes wearing Potter’s robes.

“I just love it so much,” he continued. “It’s what keeps me young, I feel like.”

Mendes even had to work to keep his composure when he met Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the movie adaptations.

“I was definitely sweating a bit, but I think I played it cool,” the singer shared. “I think it was good.”

“So you’re like a proper superfan?” Corden, 39, asked.

The camera then showed Mendes dressed as Dumbledore, complete with a long, gray beard.

“No. I’m a fan,” he replied. “I like it, but I’m not crazy obsessed with it.”

Shawn Mendes

In addition to debating how much Mendes would pay for a pair of Justin Bieber‘s underwear, and working on amping up the crooner’s road rage, the duo also chatted about how Mendes just moved out of his parents’ home.

“I live in Toronto now. I have my own place, finally,” he said. “Which, at first sucked because cooking for yourself and cleaning your house just sucks until it’s actually kind of nice. There’s actually something kind of nice about it.”

However, Corden pressed Mendes to admit that his mom “still helps out a lot,” even doing his laundry.

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna Opens Up About Kissing Michael Jackson During Twerk-Filled Carpool Karaoke

The Canadian singer even challenged Corden to ice hockey, a sport the talk show host had never tried before.

Upon seeing Mendes on the rink, Corden instantly regretted his decision to take him on. “This is a mistake. I don’t want to do this,” he said. “This is a terrible idea. I’ve never been so uncomfortable.”

Corden took his spot as a goalie and successfully blocked the majority of Mendes’ shots.

“That’s my first and last time playing ice hockey,” the host declared.