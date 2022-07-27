Shawn Mendes Cancels World Tour to 'Ground' Himself and 'Come Back Stronger': 'Breaks My Heart'

Weeks after postponing his Wonder: The World Tour in order to tend to his mental health, Shawn Mendes has pulled the plug on all scheduled future shows.

The "It'll Be Okay" singer, 23, canceled all remaining tour dates on Wednesday, explaining in a statement on Instagram that he has "to put [his] health as [his] first priority."

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me," Mendes wrote. "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away."

Mendes said that after additional conversations with his team and an "incredible" group of health professionals, he decided he needed a longer break from the road.

"It has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe," he wrote. "We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future."

The "Mercy" star continued: "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes | Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

On July 8, Mendes announced he would be pushing back the next three weeks of his Wonder: The World Tour dates "until further notice," saying at the time that "the toll of the road and the pressure" of touring had caused him to hit "a breaking point."

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys," he wrote in a statement at the time.