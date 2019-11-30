Shawn Mendes Cancels Brazil Concert Due to Laryngitis: 'It Would Risk Long Term Damage to My Voice'

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Shawn Mendes is feeling too ill to perform.

The singer, 21, announced on social media Saturday that he was forced to cancel his concert in Brazil due to being sick.

“Sao Paulo, I’m so so sorry to have to tell you this, but today I woke up feeling ill, and went to the doctor, to find out I have laryngitis and a sinus infection which has caused swelling of my vocal cords,” Mendes wrote on Twitter and Instagram Story.

“It breaks my heart to do this but my doctors told me I can not perform tonight or it would risk long term damage to my voice. I love you all so much and apologize from the bottom of my heart as I wish I could be there on stage tonight. I promise I will make it up to you next time I’m back in South America. Te Amo,” concluded the star, who has been traveling the world on his headlining tour.

Also on Saturday, Mendes was spotted visiting a medical clinic in Sao Paulo.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Mendes protested climate change in the middle of his Sao Paulo concert.

“São Paulo you are unbelievable. Magical & strong!!! See you again tonight,” he posted on Instagram, shortly before announcing the concert cancellation.

Mendes’ next concert is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Rio de Janeiro.