Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Surprise Fans with Release of Their 'The Christmas Song' Duet

"Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you," Camila Cabello said

One day after releasing his fourth studio album, Wonder, Shawn Mendes has announced a surprise for his fans.

The singer and his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, have recorded their own rendition of the holiday classic, “The Christmas Song,” they announced in posts on their respective Instagram pages Saturday.

Proceeds from the song will go to Feeding America, in addition to the $100,000 donation the couple made on their own.

“Wanted to give you guys a few surprise songs for the holidays,” Mendes, 22, wrote alongside his post. “#WONDER holiday deluxe is out now, including #TheChristmasSong with @camila_cabello 🦋🥺🖤 Proceeds from the song will benefit @feedingamerica & we’re starting by donating $100k to support those in need in the holidays.”

Cabello, 23, reflected on the past year in her post. “This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges,” she began. “This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong ❤️”

The former Fifth Harmony member continued, “All streams will support those in need right now, and to kick this off, we are donating $100K to Feeding America! We love you all so much and hope you get to enjoy this song over a very safe and merry holiday! It would make our holidays if you went on their website and donated to one of their sectors and help out your community! They have sectors all over the nation. Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today ❤️”

"The Christmas Song" marks the latest duet the couple has recorded, following 2015’s "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and 2018’s "Señorita."

Fans celebrated the exciting news in the comments section of Mendes and Cabello’s posts. “OH MY GOD YOU BOTH SOUND SO BEAUTIFUL!!” one wrote under Cabello’s Instagram, while another added, “This is magical, I love you.”

Image zoom Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The pair, who started dating on the Fourth of July 2019, has been social distancing together in Cabello's hometown of Miami amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mendes recently raved about their relationship in his new Netflix documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, sharing that all of his songs are about his love for Cabello.