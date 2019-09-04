Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Cuddle Close During a Walk in His Toronto Hometown

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are taking their love train to Mendes’ Canadian hometown.

On Wednesday, the “Señorita” singers were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they made their way to Early Bird Coffee & Kitchen in Toronto. For their outing, the duo kept it casual with Mendes wearing a black Champion sweatshirt and pants, and Cabello opting for a white shirt, cardigan and jeans.

During their walk, an onlooker says the couple also stopped for a makeout session in the middle of a park.

Mendes is back in his hometown for his upcoming concert at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Friday, which is the last stop on the North American leg of his tour before he heads abroad later this month.

The couple’s outing comes after they’ve been spotted kissing and holding hands in public on multiple occasions over the last several months, including over coffee in San Francisco, in the ocean in Miami, during a date night in Montreal, and in Brooklyn after grabbing dinner with Mendes’ parents.

Though the pair have been close friends for years (and released their first duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015), they sparked romance rumors after releasing “Señorita” in June.

Mendes and Cabello sent speculation into overdrive on Aug. 26 at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed “Señorita” live for the first time in a steamy performance. There was arm stroking, dancing and almost kissing — but even though they didn’t deliver an onstage smooch, they were seen cuddling in the audience and getting cozy during the show.

Both Mendes and Cabello have played coy about their relationship amidst the romance rumors, often explaining that they prefer to keep that part of their lives private.

After Mendes performed at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Aug. 30, he was asked during a chat backstage with fans if his thoughts on being in love had changed, as he’d previously said he’d never been in love.

“Honestly, I want to talk to you guys about this stuff, because it’s not just me in the relationship, you know?” said Mendes, according to a video filmed by a fan and shared to Twitter. “There’s another person involved, and I can’t say things that I feel…It’s not just me deciding, you know?”

The next day, Cabello had a cryptic message of her own for fans, sharing a video titled, “What Do I Know About Love?”

In the clip, the “Havana” singer delivered a poignant speech about the nature of love and how it can be impossible to really know whether you’ve ever mastered the subject.

“It will bring you to your knees — if you did it right,” she says at one point. “What I know for sure about love is that you never come out of it the same.”

In an August interview with Variety, Cabello talked about collaborating with Mendes on “Señorita,” saying, “I’ve known Shawn for such a long time and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.”

Additionally, the former Fifth Harmony member discussed her upcoming album and revealed she wrote it while she was “falling in love.”

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles,” Cabello said. “I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in [the] present moment.”