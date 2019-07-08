Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Out in L.A. as Romance Rumors Continue

Is Camila Cabello singer Shawn Mendes‘ Señorita?

On Sunday, Mendes, 20, was all smiles while he held hands with the former Fifth Harmony member, 22, as the two spent time together after grabbing brunch in Los Angeles.

The rumored couple was snapped showing off some more PDA, as the “In My Blood” singer put his arms around Cabello, who seemed happy and comfortable with the pop star.

Mendes was wearing a wearing black Nike long-sleeved shirt and black pants. Cabello, meanwhile, hung close to Mendes while wearing a white top under a light black jacket.

While romance rumors have long followed the duo, they were significantly heightened with their “Señorita” song partnership, which was released just days before Cabello’s split from Matthew Hussey was confirmed. Both singers have denied being a couple, with Mendes even doing so when asked directly by a fan following his Staples Center performance on Friday night.

The fan asked Mendes during a Q&A session, “Are you dating Camila?” He responded by shaking his head and putting his hands out, as seen in the YouTube video of the encounter.

Cabello, however, further ignited the romance rumors when she praised Mendes after attending his Los Angeles show on Friday.

“@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” she wrote alongside one clip, which was taken from the audience, adding a red heart emoji.

Alongside another, the “Havana” singer wrote, “You’re unreal. @shawnmendes.”

Last Wednesday evening, Cabello was photographed walking hand-in-hand with Mendes, and the following day, the duo was also seen cozying up by an infinity pool as they celebrated the Fourth of July together.

The two singers first met while opening for Austin Mahone on his Live On tour, when Cabello was still a member of Fifth Harmony and Mendes was primarily known for his viral Vine videos.

When rumors first emerged that the pair were dating in 2015, they turned it into a joke.

“We can’t do that!” Mendes told E! News in September 2015. “I mean, Spanish and Canadian don’t really mix.”