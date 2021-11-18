After being friends for years, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello officially started their romance on July 4, 2019

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Split After 2 Years of Dating: We 'Will Continue to Be Best Friends'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are ending their "romantic relationship."

Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, announced their split on Instagram Wednesday with a joint statement.

"Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

The pair were friends for several years before they started dating on the Fourth of July in 2019.

They were photographed sharing several PDA moments throughout that summer, and made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet "Señorita."

That November, they performed the Grammy-nominated hit again at the American Music Awards.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

The duo quarantined together in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Mendes said back in August was a time that brought them closer together.

He said his single "Summer of Love" was inspired by the first several months of lockdown.

"It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," he said in an interview with Audacy Check In. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

"Just kind of writing about that," he said. "Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together."

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Cabello has similarly spoken about the forced pause brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic — and how Mendes has helped her through anxiety.

During an August appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cabello said that she and Mendes were "not engaged" after rumors had spread of an engagement online following her wearing a ring on her left ring finger.