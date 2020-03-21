Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reveal They Are Social Distancing Together During Instagram Concert

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are social distancing together amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The couple appeared on Instagram Live for Global Citizen’s “Together At Home” concert series on Friday, performing for fans and opening up about what they’ve been doing while staying inside in an effort to slow the spread of the novel respiratory virus.

As of Friday, there are now at least 15,650 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, as testing becomes more readily available.

Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 23, began the live stream with a cover of Ed Sheeran‘s “Kiss Me” before asking fans how they are keeping themselves entertained in their homes. While coming up with activities, Mendes revealed that he and the “My Oh My” singer have been watching the Harry Potter film series.

“I think everybody should start Harry Potter from top to end,” he said. “That’s the way to go.”

“We started watching it yesterday. I knew everything about it, of course,” Cabello joked as Mendes slightly shook his head. She later admitted, “I didn’t really know much. He knows a lot about it.”

The two also shared a sweet moment when they started discussing which Hogwarts houses they would be sorted into, with Mendes telling Cabello that she’d be in Gryffindor.

“Really? That’s the nicest thing you’ve ever said to me,” she replied, before noting that he would also be in the house of Harry Potter and his friends.

During the 24-minute performance, the singers did a duet of Cabello’s “Havana” and Mendes’ “Lost in Japan” before ending the live stream with their smash hit, “Señorita.”

It is not immediately clear as to where Mendes and Cabello are social distancing, but it appears to be somewhere warm as Mendes noted that the heat is having an effect on his hair.

Mendes and Cabello join a slew of celebrities — including John Legend, Niall Horan, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin — who have performed on Instagram Live in support of Global Citizen’s campaign with the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise funds to help aid in coronavirus relief.

The couple were first romantically linked after they dropped “Señorita” in June. Following the song’s release, they were spotted together multiple times over the summer holding hands and kissing in public.

In October, Mendes confirmed that the two had officially started dating on the Fourth of July.

Opening up to Rolling Stone in November, Cabello admitted that she and Mendes first had a connection way back in 2015 when they famously collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and that they reignited that spark while writing their latest duet.

“During ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ I really bonded with him as more than a friend,” the star said. “I think he did too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career.”

“An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together,” Cabello continued. “Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing.”

“For me,” she added, “it just brought it back.”

That same month, she and Mendes got tattoos together, with Cabello dropping her third album, Romance, shortly after. The songstress paid tribute to her boyfriend in the track “Used to This” — which she introduced during an intimate show in Los Angeles.

While speaking about the track she said, “Basically I had this lyric called, ‘It’s gonna take me a minute, but I could get used to this,’ and the song is basically about like when you’re friends with somebody for a really long time, and you know someone for a really long time, and then you start dating them, and then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, like this is so weird,’ ‘cause like, you’ve been my friend forever.’ “

“But I like it — and I could get used to this,” she added.

