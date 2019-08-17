Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Set Fans' Pulses Racing with Steamy 'Señorita' BTS Video

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s new behind-the-scenes video for their hit song “Señorita” will most definitely have you saying “ooh-la-la-la.”

The pair dropped the three-minute clip of their rehearsal for their summer hit on YouTube, showing the two learning the steamy choreography and being silly on set.

The black-and-white footage doesn’t play any audio from the choreographers or the duo with only the song playing in the background.

The clip even features the hilarious moment when Mendes accidentally dropped Cabello during the singer’s line “Don’t let me fall.”

Since Mendes, 21, and Cabello’s, 22, second collaboration — the two previously worked together on their 2015 hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer” — they have been spotted out on several PDA-filled outings, sparking rumors of their romance.

Most recently, the Canadian crooner and former Fifth Harmony singer stepped out hand-in-hand for a stroll in Brooklyn, New York, last Friday, where they also met up with Mendes’ parents.

They were also spotted together on Mendes’ 21st birthday — but have yet to confirm their relationship.

One day after Mendes’ birthday, Cabello shared a sweet tribute to the “In My Blood” singer on Instagram, even dropping the L-word.

“Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!! ❤️,” Cabello wrote alongside a polaroid, which shows Mendes sweetly fixing her hair.

The post came after Mendes and Cabello were spotted leaving Jack’s Wife Freda bistro in New York City and celebrated his major milestone birthday by renting out a party venue near New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge. Cabello was also in attendance at the party.

After being spotted in Los Angeles holding hands and spending the Fourth of July together, things seemed to heat up when they were seen kissing in San Francisco.

While vacationing in Miami at the end of July, the singers were again spotted kissing in the water. They were later seen holding hands as they wandered along the boardwalk enjoying the summer weather.