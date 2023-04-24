Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'Seem Very Happy to Be Reconnected' After Coachella Kiss: Source (Exclusive)

The singers, who split in November 2021 after two years of dating, have sparked rumors that they've rekindled their romance

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 24, 2023 01:05 PM
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty, Amy Sussman/Getty

Is a "Summer of Love" in the cards for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello?

Amid a series of public sightings of the musicians — who dated for two years before splitting in 2021 — a source tells PEOPLE that Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, have continued to spend time together upon returning to Los Angeles.

"They are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out," the insider says. "They have been hanging out just the two of them."

The source adds that the pair's reunion seems to be going smoothly: "They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing. They seem very happy to be reconnected."

The "Señorita" singers first sparked speculation that they were back together after photos and video of them kissing at Coachella went viral.

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Hold Hands in Venice After Coachella Outing

They were then seen holding hands while walking together in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles on April 19. Australian journalist Jessica Rendall, who captured video of the pair, told PEOPLE at the time that all seemed well between them.

"I must've had a very shocked look on my face because Shawn gave me a knowing smirk as they walked past," she said. "They were very deep in conversation but seemed super comfortable and happy together."

That same night, Cabello seemingly referenced their Coachella meet-up in a new song snippet that she shared on Instagram.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"How come you're just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I'll f--- around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," Cabello croons on the track, which is saved as "June Gloom" on her phone.

Reps for Mendes and Cabello have not commented on their reunion.

The stars were friends for several years before they started dating in 2019, and when they broke up in November 2021, they declared their intention to "continue to be best friends" in a joint statement.

A source told PEOPLE after Coachella that Mendes and Cabello "have been friendly for several months and hang out," and that they "always seemed to have a special connection."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Ashanti visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 01: Rapper Nelly attends Clay Day Celebration for OG Clay Evans at The Bank Event Center on April 1, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Exes Ashanti and Nelly Fuel Romance Rumors After Holding Hands at Davis-Garcia Fight in Vegas
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)
Zendaya Surprises Fans During Labrinth's Coachella Set — Her First Live Performance in Over 7 Years
Tupac Shakur
Rapper Ray Luv Says Tupac Was the 'Worst' Crack Dealer: His 'Empathy Level' Was 'Higher Than Most People'
Loren Gray Drops Debut Album and Opens Up About Growing Up in Social Media. Credit: Maya Spangler.
How Loren Gray Learned That Her Opinions Matter and She Doesn't Need Anyone to Feel 'Whole' (Exclusive)
Kim Petras, nicki minaj
Kim Petras Samples Iconic Dance Song for New Nicki Minaj Collab: 'I Wanted to Be a Raver' as a Kid
CHICAGO - MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Director Allen Hughes Explains Why He Made Tupac Documentary After the Rapper Assaulted Him in 1993
Julian Lennon attends the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Julian Lennon Calls Out 'Unbelievable' Artist Abuse in Music Industry: 'I Was Actually Shocked' (Exclusive)
Carpool Karaoke with Diddy on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Diddy Tells James Corden His Biggest Romance Tips Include Red Lights, Tequila and No Phones
2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Honoring Berry Gordy And Smokey Robinson - Arrivals
Julian Lennon Warns 'We're Killing Ourselves' By Not Caring About Environment: 'It's Horrifying' (Exclusive)
Natti Natasha Debuts New Track Dedicated to Fiancé Raphy Pina at the 2023 Latin AMAs
Natti Natasha Debuts New Track Dedicated to Fiancé Raphy Pina at the 2023 Latin AMAs
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (L-R) Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Frank Ocean attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Blink-182 Announce Their Return for Coachella Weekend 2 After Frank Ocean Drops Out
Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Bebe Rexha Says She 'Got So High' with Snoop Dogg While Filming Their New 4/20-Themed Video (Exclusive)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Looked 'Happy Together' Holding Hands in Venice After Coachella Kiss
shawn mendes; selena gomez; timothee chalamet
This $4 Hanes Tank Top Looks Just Like the Ones Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and Timothée Chalamet Are Wearing
Camila Cabello, shawn mendes
Camila Cabello Seemingly References Her Coachella Reunion with Shawn Mendes in New Song Snippet
diddy, yung miami
Yung Miami Confirms She and Diddy Are No Longer Together: 'That's Not My Man'