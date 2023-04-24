Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'Seem Very Happy to Be Reconnected' After Coachella Kiss: Source (Exclusive)

Is a "Summer of Love" in the cards for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello?

Amid a series of public sightings of the musicians — who dated for two years before splitting in 2021 — a source tells PEOPLE that Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, have continued to spend time together upon returning to Los Angeles.

"They are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out," the insider says. "They have been hanging out just the two of them."

The source adds that the pair's reunion seems to be going smoothly: "They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing. They seem very happy to be reconnected."

The "Señorita" singers first sparked speculation that they were back together after photos and video of them kissing at Coachella went viral.

They were then seen holding hands while walking together in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles on April 19. Australian journalist Jessica Rendall, who captured video of the pair, told PEOPLE at the time that all seemed well between them.

"I must've had a very shocked look on my face because Shawn gave me a knowing smirk as they walked past," she said. "They were very deep in conversation but seemed super comfortable and happy together."

That same night, Cabello seemingly referenced their Coachella meet-up in a new song snippet that she shared on Instagram.

"How come you're just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I'll f--- around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," Cabello croons on the track, which is saved as "June Gloom" on her phone.

Reps for Mendes and Cabello have not commented on their reunion.

The stars were friends for several years before they started dating in 2019, and when they broke up in November 2021, they declared their intention to "continue to be best friends" in a joint statement.

A source told PEOPLE after Coachella that Mendes and Cabello "have been friendly for several months and hang out," and that they "always seemed to have a special connection."