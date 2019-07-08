Everything to Know About Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Rumored Relationship

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may be more than “just friends.”

Romance rumors have long followed the duo, who have been close pals for years. But the buzz hit a new level last month after Cabello and Mendes released their song “Señorita,” plus a steamy music video, on June 20. The single is the pair’s second duet, following “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which was released in 2015.

In the sizzling “Señorita” music video, and Mendes play lovers who can’t seem to quit one another. Their characters — a waitress and a mysterious motorcycle rider — meet in a club and have an instant connection as they cuddle up on the dance floor. Their attraction leads them to a motel room, where they share an evening (and following morning) of passion. With lyrics like, “They say we’re just friends, but friends don’t know the way you taste,” some fans have wondered if the longtime pals are becoming more off-screen, too.

Here’s what we know about the pair’s potential relationship.

They’re Packing on the PDA

Two weeks after the video for “Señorita” dropped, Cabello and Mendes were photographed holding hands in West Hollywood. The duo may have deliberately coordinated their outfits for the night out, with Mendes sporting a pair of black slacks and long-sleeved shirt with vertical black-and-white stripes while Cabello cut a chic figure in a black jumpsuit featuring a barely there back.

A few days later, the pair was photographed in Los Angeles after grabbing brunch. Mendes was seen with his arms around Cabello, who seemed happy and comfortable with the pop star. Mendes was wearing a wearing black Nike long-sleeved shirt and black pants. Cabello, meanwhile, hung close to Mendes while wearing a white top under a light black jacket.

They Spent the Fourth of July Together

The day after they were first photographed walking hand-in-hand, the duo seemed to be getting cozy as they celebrated the Fourth of July together. In a video posted by fan account @ShawnMendessArg, Cabello cuddled up to Mendes at the edge of an infinity pool as they overlooked the stunning sunny landscape below them.

She’s Newly Single

Days after the video for “Señorita” was released, PEOPLE confirmed that Cabello had split with her relationship coach boyfriend Matthew Hussey after more than a year of dating.

Hussey and Cabello reportedly struck up their relationship in February 2018 after meeting on the set of Today. A year later, they made their romance red carpet official when they attended Vanity Fair‘s Oscars afterparty together in February 2019.

Cabello Thinks Mendes Is “Amazing”

Cabello packed on the praise for the Canadian singer on her Instagram Story after she attended his July 5 concert in Los Angeles.

“@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” she wrote alongside one clip taken from the audience, adding a heart emoji. Alongside another, the former Fifth Harmony band member wrote, “You’re unreal. @shawnmendes.”

He Denied Dating Rumors … Without Saying Much

During a Q&A session in Los Angeles, a fan asked Mendes if he was dating Cabello, according to a video posted by Pop Crave. “Are you dating Camila?” the fan asked. Mendes just shook his head, so the fan continued by asking if he’d go out with her. “That was the best set up to a ‘will you go out with me?’ I’ve ever heard,” the star joked.

They’re Sending Each Other Memes

Ah, the true hallmark of any blossoming modern romance: Cabello told her Instagram followers that she and Mendes had been sending each other memes — and they’re inspired by their “Señorita” video. “It’s been so fun to see your reactions,” she captioned a post thanking fans. “We’ve been sending each other the best memes lmao.”