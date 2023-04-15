Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reunite at Coachella After Their Break Up

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have reunited.

The musicians were captured spending time with each other while attending Coachella in Indio, California, on Friday, as seen in a video shared on 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter account.

In the seconds-long clip, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, can each be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in conversation.

For the nighttime outing, the "Mercy" singer wore a graphic T-shirt, beige pants and a bandana around his neck, while the "Havana" crooner donned a white bustier top and denim cargo pants.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mendes and Cabello were friends for several years before they started dating in July 2019.

They were photographed sharing several PDA moments throughout that summer, and they made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet "Señorita."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The duo quarantined together in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Mendes said in August 2021 was a time that brought them closer together.

"Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," he said in an interview with Audacy Check In at the time. "We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

RELATED VIDEO: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Announce Split Months After Celebrating Their 2 Year Anniversary

But in November 2021, Mendes and Cabello announced their split on Instagram through a joint statement.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

Coachella will take place over two weekends, from April 14 to 16, and April 21 to 23.