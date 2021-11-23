Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their split on Nov. 17 after more than two years together

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Relationship Was 'Different' After They Got Back to Work: Source

Life after lockdown just wasn't the same for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The pop stars' relationship flourished amid a break in scheduling, but when things picked up once more, romance between the two fizzled, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"They had this intense relationship last year and spent months together during the lockdown in Miami. They both seemed very happy and looked like they enjoyed having a break from working," the source says.

Though Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, did enjoy several outings as a couple in recent weeks —including a PDA-filled trip to Miami Beach on Nov. 3 — they announced their split after two years together in a joint Instagram statement on Nov. 17.

"Things are different now, though," the insider says. "It's more back to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together."

Mendes previously told Audacy Check In just how much spending quality time together during quarantine strengthened their bond, saying that he and his then-girlfriend were "so lucky" because they were "just able to relax and not work at all."

"We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful," he said. "It really brought us together."

In the time since, though, both their schedules have picked up; Cabello, who celebrated her first starring role as an actress in September's Cinderella, is currently gearing up for the release of Familia, her third studio album, while Mendes is set to begin his international Wonder: The World Tour in March.

In a statement announcing their breakup, the pair — who adopted a dog named Tarzan together last year — said that while they had "decided to end [their] romantic relationship," their "love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."