Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Invite Relaxation, 'Mindfulness' with New Calm App Collab

Take a deep breath with music's favorite couple.

On Monday, the Calm App announced its newest set of ambassadors — and truly, relaxation experts — Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. The couple are releasing "Breathe Into It," featuring 13 sessions from Cabello and 11 sessions from Mendes, 22, to foster gratitude, overcome fear and ease anxiety on the mindfulness app.

Taking from personal experience, the couple take listeners into a soothing state of meditation.

"Everyone's journey with mental health is different but no matter your struggle, know that you are not alone," Cabello, 24, said in a press release. "Meditation and mindfulness have been so helpful as I navigate life and prioritize healing."

"By sharing my own journey, my hope is that we can continue to destigmatize conversations about mental health and asking for support," she added. "Expanding access to these types of resources is so important, especially for communities who often aren't given the time or space to focus on their mental wellness."

Both Mendes and Cabello will also be granting thousands of free Calm subscriptions to organizers of the Movement Voter Fund and youth leaders in the Shawn Mendes Foundation.

All of the clips delve into the couple's individual journey toward finding inner peace and self-centeredness. Mendes' clips talk about overcoming fear, his life philosophies and also shows fans his pre-show rituals.

"Calm is an integral part of my mindfulness routine," said Mendes in the press release. "Meditation has really changed my life and has made me both a better performer and has helped me immensely off the stage as well."

"My goal is for anyone to feel empowered to embrace these tools, create their own mental wellness routines, and look out for others," he added.