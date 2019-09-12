Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Post Video of How They ‘Really Kiss’ — Watch  

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a message for their PDA critics.

The pair has played coy about their romance over the last several months, even as they’ve been spotted kissing in public on multiple occasions — including over coffee in San Francisco, in the ocean in Miami, during a date night in Montreal and in his hometown of Toronto.

“So we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way were kissing and how it looks weird like we kiss like fish,” Mendes, 21, explains in an Instagram video posted late Wednesday night.

“Yeah, it really hurt our feelings,” Cabello, 22, chimes in.

“We just want to show you how we really kiss,” Mendes says as the couple leans in for a seemingly romantic kiss, but things quickly take a comedic turn as Cabello sticks her tongue in Mendes’ mouth and the two jokingly have an over-the-top makeout session.

As they pull away, the pair laughs before turning off the video.

Mendes and Cabello’s famous friends couldn’t get enough of the hilarious video.

Singer Charlie Puth commented, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHAHAHAHAH,” while former One Direction star Niall Horan added a row of laughing and crying emojis.

The PDA video comes days after Cabello made a surprise appearance at Mendes’ concert in Toronto, Canada, on Friday night to perform their steamy duet “Señorita.” As the lights faded at the end of the song, Mendes appeared to give Cabello a sweet kiss on the cheek.

On Aug. 26, they sang “Señorita” at the 2019 MTV Music Video Awards, their first time performing the duet on stage. Though they didn’t deliver an onstage smooch, the performance was full of romantic lighting and sultry dancing. The pair was also seen cuddling and getting cozy in the audience during the show.

Mendes and Cabello have known each other for more than five years and first collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

In a recent interview with ELLE, Cabello opened up about why she’s keeping their coupling private, as she put it, to a “maddening degree.”

“Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me,” the “Havana” singer explained. “I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else. As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.”

The star continued, “People can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”