Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Passionately Kiss During a PDA-Filled Beach Day in Miami

Image zoom Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello SplashNews.com

Ooh la la!

It looks like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took a line from their recent collaboration, “Señorita,” and heated things up in Miami this week. The pair were spotted getting close and showing some PDA in Florida on Monday.

The singers kissed in the beautiful blue water before Cabello, 22, wrapped her arms around Mendes, 20, and floated around in the warm waters.

They were later seen holding hands as they wandered along the boardwalk enjoying the summer weather.

For their day of beach PDA, Cabello wore a strappy and daring high-cut white one-piece, while Mendes opted for a pair of black swim trunks (he also showed off his new fan-inspired tattoo!).

Image zoom Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello SplashNews.com

RELATED: Everything to Know About Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Rumored Relationship

Rumors of the couple’s relationship began to swirl after they debuted the steamy music video for “Señorita.”

After being spotted in Los Angeles holding hands and spending the Fourth of July together, things seemed to heat up when they were seen kissing in San Fransisco.

The musicians have been friends for years, and also collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

Cabello split with her boyfriend of more than a year, Matthew Hussey, just days after the “Señorita” music video was released, PEOPLE confirmed.

Although neither Mendes or Cabello have officially confirmed their rumored relationship, the “Havana” singer has expressed how “amazing” she thinks the “If I Can’t Have You” rocker is.

Image zoom Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes SplashNews.com

RELATED: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Share a Sweet Kiss (Again!) in San Francisco

“@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow” she said on her Instagram Story earlier in July as she watched one of the Canadian singer’s concerts. “You’re unreal. @shawnmendes” she wrote alongside another shot from the audience.

Both stars have been keeping plenty busy in addition to their public displays of affection.

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Mendes Dropped Camila Cabello in Dance Rehearsal For ‘Señorita’ Music Video

Cabello recently released another single, “Find U Again” with Oscar-winning producer Mark Ronson. In that music video, the dark-haired beauty showed off some platinum blonde tresses to go along with her on-the-run club singer character. She also appears on Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project album with Cardi B on the song “South of the Border.”

Meanwhile, Mendes continues his world tour, with shows in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky this week.