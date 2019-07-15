Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Share a Sweet Kiss (Again!) in San Francisco

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seem to be making the lyrics of their duet, “Señorita,” a reality.

On Saturday, the longtime pals again seemed as though they are becoming more than “just friends” when TMZ captured them sharing a kiss over coffee at a cafe in San Francisco — and as they sing in their new song, “friends don’t know the way you taste.”

In the photos, Mendes, 20, and Cabello, 22, can be seen locking lips behind a glass window of the cafe as a passerby on the street looks on. Cabello, dressed casually in a blue and red flannel and with her hair tied back in a low ponytail, has her arms wrapped around Mendes, who opted for a similarly laid-back look and wore an olive green zip-up hoodie.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The PDA-filled outing came a day after Mendes and Cabello were seen kissing at Dottie’s True Blue Cafe in San Francisco on Friday, as reported by TMZ and captured in a video shared by Pop Crave on Twitter. Mendes was in the Bay over the weekend for his tour stops at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday and Saturday night.

Cabello previously joined Mendes for his concert in Los Angeles on July 5. Along with a clip of the performance taken from the audience, Cabello shared on her Instagram Story, “@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow.”

Alongside another clip, the former Fifth Harmony band member wrote, “You’re unreal. @shawnmendes.”

While romance rumors have long followed Mendes and Cabello, the buzz hit a new level last month after they released “Señorita,” plus a steamy music video, on June 20. The single is the pair’s second duet, following “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which was released in 2015.



In the sizzling “Señorita” music video, Mendes and Cabello play lovers who can’t seem to quit one another. Their characters — a waitress and a mysterious motorcycle rider — meet in a club and have an instant connection as they cuddle up on the dance floor. Their attraction leads them to a motel room, where they share an evening (and following morning) of passion.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Play Passionate Lovers in Sexy New 'Senorita' Music Video

Days after the video for “Señorita” was released, PEOPLE confirmed that Cabello had split with her relationship coach boyfriend Matthew Hussey after more than a year of dating. Less than two weeks later, she was photographed holding hands with Mendes in West Hollywood.

The duo then seemed to get cozy as they celebrated the Fourth of July together. In a video posted by fan account @ShawnMendessArg, Cabello cuddled up to Mendes at the edge of an infinity pool as they overlooked the stunning sunny landscape below them.

Everything to Know About Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Rumored Relationship

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

On July 7, Mendes and Cabello were photographed again in Los Angeles after grabbing brunch. Mendes was seen with his arms around Cabello, who seemed happy and comfortable with the pop star. Mendes was wearing a wearing black Nike long-sleeved shirt and black pants. Cabello, meanwhile, hung close to Mendes while wearing a white top under a light black jacket.

Though all signs have pointed to the two singers being more than friends, Mendes suggested otherwise in a video posted to Twitter by Pop Crave on July 6. In the video taken during a Q&A session with Mendes in Los Angeles, a fan asks him, “Are you dating Camila?” In response, Mendes just shakes his head. When the fan then asks Mendes if he’d go out with her, he jokes, “That was the best set up to a ‘will you go out with me?’ I’ve ever heard.”