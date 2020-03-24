Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Share a Smooch While Social Distancing Together in Miami

Image zoom BACKGRID

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are keeping their romantic spark alive — even while practicing social distancing as a safety measure to help prevent the rapid spread of the coronavirus amid the pandemic.

On Saturday, the couple took a brief moment away from self-isolation to go on a romantic, early morning stroll hand in hand with their coffee mugs on deck. Cabello, 23, and Mendes, 21, have been social distancing together in Miami. During their serene walk in Cabello’s sunny state — she grew up in Florida — the songstress and Mendes were spotted locking lips.

Mendes opted for a shirtless look, sporting only his black swim trunks and slides as the pair enjoyed the Miami sun. Cabello went with a flowy dress that she paired with flip flops.

The pair revealed that they’ve been isolating together when they jointly hosted an Instagram Live show on Friday as part of the Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” concert series. Cabello and Mendes are among many musicians who have held similar at-home performances over the past two weeks in efforts to keep audiences entertained as more people are required to stay home to help limit the spread of the virus. PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, Keith Urban and Pink have all hosted their own concerts.

Earlier this week, Mendes posted a heartfelt video on Instagram, that was also taken in Florida, to express concern for his fans’ safety amid the health crisis. “I’m sending all of my love out to every single one of you,” he said in the clip. “I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all ❤️ Please stay safe and make sure to look out for each other and for yourselves,” he wrote in the caption.

This weekend’s smooch sighting isn’t the first for the duo behind “Señorita.” Cabello and Mendes were first romantically linked together after they released the steamy duet in June. They were captured in several PDA-filled photos that summer after the track’s release.

Mendes revealed in October that he and Cabello made their relationship official on the Fourth of July. The following month, in November, the two got tattoos together, though they opted for different ink.

Cabello opened up about her strong feelings for her boyfriend in various songs throughout her latest album, Romance. During an intimate show at a Los Angeles studio in November — ahead of the album’s release — Cabello dished on the couple’s romance, even tellings fans that she pretended she didn’t like Mendes romantically for quite some time.

Discussing her song “Used to This,” Cabello revealed that the tune is really about her adjusting to dating Mendes after being just friends for so long. “Basically I had this lyric called, ‘It’s gonna take me a minute, but I could get used to this,’ and the song is basically about like when you’re friends with somebody for a really long time, and you know someone for a really long time, and then you start dating them, and then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, like this is so weird,’ ‘cause like, you’ve been my friend forever,” she said. “But I like it — and I could get used to this.”