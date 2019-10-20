Shawn Mendes Gets a Smooch on the Cheek from Camila Cabello in New PDA-Filled Photo

There’s nothing holding Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back!

The “Señorita” singers showed off some PDA on Saturday in an Instagram photo which showed Cabello, 22, giving Mendes, 21, a kiss on the cheek as he wrapped his arm around her and pulled her in for an intimate moment.

Mendes captioned the sweet image with a black heart emoji, while the “Havana” singer commented on his photo with four pink heart emojis.

Several hours later, the “If I Can’t Have You” singer shared another photo to Instagram of himself and a Quokka in Rottnest Island, Australia. Cabello commented on the photo, jokingly writing, “I love this picture of us.”

Cabello went on to jokingly poke fun at rumors the pair had split, writing on her Instagram Story, “Well when THE F— were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Put on Halloween Masks to Play with the Paparazzi

Longtime friends Mendes and Cabello have been linked to one another since June, when they released the steamy music video for their hit single “Señorita” just days before PEOPLE confirmed her recent split from dating coach Matthew Hussey.

Throughout the summer, the couple remained mum on the status of their relationship — but were spotted kissing in public on multiple occasions — including over coffee in San Francisco, in the ocean in Miami, during a date night in Montreal and in his hometown of Toronto.

Then in September, Mendes and Cabello posted a video of a hilarious, open-mouthed kiss to Instagram in response to internet trolls who said they “kiss like fish.”

Image zoom Shawn Mendes/Instagram

RELATED: Camila Cabello Talks Shawn Mendes Relationship: We ‘Fall for Each Other Like Nobody Is Watching’

Both Cabello and Mendes have kept their relationship private, but the former Fifth Harmony singer finally broke her silence on their romance in her September ELLE cover story

“People can say whatever they want to say,” she said in the interview. “They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”